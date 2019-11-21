Attractions aplenty at Noorat Show

NOORAT was a haven for people of all passions on Saturday, from foodies spoilt for choice to people showcasing their talents at this year’s Noorat Show.

More than 6500 people from far and wide made their way to the show last Saturday to enjoy the wide range of attractions on offer.

Show secretary Vicki Marr said this year saw more than 100 sites offer a range of goods to showgoers throughout the day.

“It all went really well,” she said.

“I was really pleased with the selection.”

While the sun did not break through the clouds, Mrs Marr said it was still a “perfect day” as the rain stayed away.

“I think we were very fortunate with the weather,” she said.

A number of attractions drew in large crowds throughout the day, including the Angus feature, which celebrated the 100th anniversary of Angus Australia with a special bagpipe performance, and the woodchopping competition.

Other highlights were the equestrian and poultry competitions, with numbers in both contests up on previous years.

Mrs Marr said showgoers seeking a place to rest took part in the picnic contest, with a group of former Terang College students also holding their reunion at the show.

“It’s great to see people like that come back and use the show as a meeting point,” she said.

The Show and Shine competition saw car enthusiasts show off their most prized possessions.

Noorat’s Bill Aitken won the Best Ute in Show award for his 1996 Ford XR8 ute, taking home the Nathan McLeod Memorial Trophy.

The pet parade attracted more than 20 canine entrants, ranging across a variety of breeds from a chihuahua to a Great Dane.

The Emeny family’s seven year-old golden retriever from Terang took home the Best Overall Pet award.

The Junior Show Person contest also saw a large field of entrants take part.

In the three to seven year-old age group, Cobden’s Zoe Unwin took out first place, while Olivia Barber was the runner-up.

Ellerslie’s Isabella Pickford was the winner in the eight to 12 year-old age group, beating out Camperdown’s Lila Horspole.