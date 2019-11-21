Wednesday, 18 December 2019
Terang Express

Tip top: Noorat Show Junior Show Person competition winners Zoe Unwin (second from left) and Isabella Pickford (far right) celebrated alongside runners-up Lila Horspole and Olivia Barber at Saturday’s show day.

Popular: Thousands of people flocked to the Noorat Show on Saturday.

Top prize: Terang golden retriever Bentley was named the top of the pack of more than 20 competitors, receiving the Best Overall Pet award.

Best spread: Meredith Glennen won the award for the best picnic display at this year’s Noorat Show.

Hot to trot: The equestrian contest took centre stage once again at the Noorat Show on Saturday, with competitors of all ages taking part.

Pride and joy: Noorat’s Bill Aitken took home the Nathan McLeod Memorial Trophy for Best Ute.

Leaps and bounds: The Dog High Jump was another popular attraction for showgoers, as competitors of all shapes and sizes showed off their skills.

Birds-eye view: Stilt walkers from EntertainOZ and Wannon Water’s Choose Tap campaign mascot Tap Man greeted showgoers throughout Saturday.

Strength on show: The woodchopping contests were as popular as ever, as competitors battled it out in a range of classes throughout the day.

Galleries
Attractions aplenty at Noorat Show

Staff Writers

NOORAT was a haven for people of all passions on Saturday, from foodies spoilt for choice to people showcasing their talents at this year’s Noorat Show.

More than 6500 people from far and wide made their way to the show last Saturday to enjoy the wide range of attractions on offer.

Show secretary Vicki Marr said this year saw more than 100 sites offer a range of goods to showgoers throughout the day.

“It all went really well,” she said.

“I was really pleased with the selection.”

While the sun did not break through the clouds, Mrs Marr said it was still a “perfect day” as the rain stayed away.

“I think we were very fortunate with the weather,” she said.

A number of attractions drew in large crowds throughout the day, including the Angus feature, which celebrated the 100th anniversary of Angus Australia with a special bagpipe performance, and the woodchopping competition.

Other highlights were the equestrian and poultry competitions, with numbers in both contests up on previous years.

Mrs Marr said showgoers seeking a place to rest took part in the picnic contest, with a group of former Terang College students also holding their reunion at the show.

“It’s great to see people like that come back and use the show as a meeting point,” she said.

The Show and Shine competition saw car enthusiasts show off their most prized possessions.

Noorat’s Bill Aitken won the Best Ute in Show award for his 1996 Ford XR8 ute, taking home the Nathan McLeod Memorial Trophy.

The pet parade attracted more than 20 canine entrants, ranging across a variety of breeds from a chihuahua to a Great Dane.

The Emeny family’s seven year-old golden retriever from Terang took home the Best Overall Pet award.

The Junior Show Person contest also saw a large field of entrants take part.

In the three to seven year-old age group, Cobden’s Zoe Unwin took out first place, while Olivia Barber was the runner-up.

Ellerslie’s Isabella Pickford was the winner in the eight to 12 year-old age group, beating out Camperdown’s Lila Horspole.

