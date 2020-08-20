75th Anniversary end of World War II and Vietnam Veterans’ Day

LOCAL residents paid their respects on Saturday and Tuesday as Australia commemorated the 75th anniversary of World War II as well Vietnam Veteran’s Day.

Terang RSL president Steve Bloxham said wreaths were laid on Saturday, known as Victory in the Pacific Day (VP), and Tuesday at both the Terang and Noorat war memorials.

“VP Day remains an occasion to commemorate all those Australians who served and died in WWII, and especially those who served and fought in the war in the Pacific,” he said.

“Members from the Terang RSL laid wreaths at the Terang War Memorial and at the Noorat War Memorial a wreath was laid by Eve Black, the president of the Noorat Residents’ Association.

“Terang RSL is fortunate to have Len Pomeroy, a surviving WWII veteran as a member, who joined our RSL in 1945.

“I would like to thank our community for its continuing support in keeping the Anzac spirit alive...Lest We Forget.”

On Tuesday, RSL vice president Terry Fidge, who served in Vietnam in 1971 at Vung Tau in the 106 field workshop maintaining military vehicles, laid a wreath at 6pm (the time the war started) at the Terang War Memorial.

He said Vietnam Veteran’s Day was a “day of recognition” for those who served in the “very political war that divided Australia”.

“For anyone who served in Vietnam it’s a significant day in which everyone in Australia recognises as Vietnam Veterans Day,” Mr Fidge said.

