Thursday, 19 December 2019
Terang Express

Major prize: Terang Gala Night committee members Anne Corbin (Terang Progress Association), Ben Dennis (Terang Progress Association), Sandra Noonan, Jo Bailey (Terang Co-Op hardware store) and Kevin Ford (Terang Co-Op chief executive officer) show off the major prize up for grabs at this year’s Terang Gala Night.

News
All set for Gala Night

Staff Writers

LAST minute touches are being completed ahead of the 44th Terang Gala Night next Monday.

The annual event is set to transform High Street into a hive of activity from 5pm until 10pm as the town celebrates the festive season.

Event co-organiser Sandra Noonan said High Street will close at 5pm as rides, entertainment, competitions, face paintings and a Santa visit take place in the avenue.

She said the event committee was looking forward to another fantastic night on the Terang business calendar.

“For a limited committee we have, everyone has played their part to pull it all together, which we can’t do without the generous support of the Terang Co-Op, Western District News, David C. Thomas and Co for the quality trailer and local traders who support it year after year,” she said.

“Because that’s what it’s (Gala Night) about, it’s thanking the community for their year-round support.

“We hope everyone enjoys the night and has a safe Christmas and new year.”

Ms Noonan said community members would have until 4pm Monday to drop their entries into the Josie Black Community Centre for the early bird draw, while tickets for the major draw can be purchased up until 7pm at participating business.

Fellow committee member and Terang Co-Op hardware store retail manager Jo Bailey said entries for this year’s Christmas lights competition will close tomorrow (Friday).

“The Christmas lights competition is being judged on Sunday night so they (those entering) just need to tell us their address,” she said.

“Or if someone has a neighbour that has a really good display of Christmas lights, they can nominate them by close of business Friday.”

Ms Bailey said the top three entries would win vouchers to the value of $200, $150 or $50 to spend at the hardware store.

“The winners will be announced at Gala Night so can everyone please make sure they have their Christmas lights on at dark on Sunday night,” she said.

Ms Noonan said community members are advised to park outside the main street on Monday evening if they wanted to leave the event early as once the road shuts, traffic will not be allowed in or out of the road closure until after 10pm.

