Bella Scanlon repurpose road signs to spread positivity

COMMUNITY spirit is shining strongly in Terang with one local family producing a unique way to spread messages of positivity.

The town had already been taken over by the Teddy Bear Hunt and chalk drawings but the Scanlon family has found its own practical and clever way to lift the spirits of fellow residents.

Eight year-old Bella, with the help of mum Kylie, redecorated unused road signs with positive quotes and illustrations on a wet weekend during the school holidays.

The finished signs have since been placed out the front of their house to lift the spirits of residents passing by.

“It was just a project to keep us entertained for a day and to spread the message (to stay home),” Kylie said.

