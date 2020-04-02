Calves Patch and Creamy join Noorat Primary School

STUDENTS at Noorat Primary School have welcomed two calves as part of the yearly learning program.

Following the arrival of the calves last month, students affectionately named them Patch and Creamy.

Noorat Primary School principal Rachael Buck said the school has animals on campus each year as part of the learning program.

“We had sheep for the students last year and this year someone has kindly donated the calves,” she said.

“The learning program teaches the students about ratios and weighing when preparing the milk and also about the animals.

“The students absolutely love it and fight over who gets to feed them.”

