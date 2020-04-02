About WD News Advertise with us Contact us
Sunday, 5 April 2020
About WD News Advertise with us Contact us
Terang Express

Welcome addition: Noorat Primary School students Amelia (from left), Brody and Harrison welcomed the arrival of calves Creamy (bottom) and Patches to their school recently.

Care: Noorat Primary School students Brody (left) and Harrison help Creamy and Patch settle in to their new surrounds.

News
Calves Patch and Creamy join Noorat Primary School

Staff Writers

STUDENTS at Noorat Primary School have welcomed two calves as part of the yearly learning program.

Following the arrival of the calves last month, students affectionately named them Patch and Creamy.

Noorat Primary School principal Rachael Buck said the school has animals on campus each year as part of the learning program.

“We had sheep for the students last year and this year someone has kindly donated the calves,” she said.

“The learning program teaches the students about ratios and weighing when preparing the milk and also about the animals.

“The students absolutely love it and fight over who gets to feed them.”

TO READ THE FULL STORY AND MORE:

Latest stories
News

Terang College junior campus spreading happiness

TERANG was awash with colour and positivity earlier this week when local students found a creative approach to spreading happiness.

Staff Writers
26 Mar 2020
News

Garvoc Hall receives $400,000 in funding

ROARING applause reverberated through the dilapidated Garvoc Hall last week when Minister for Regional Development Jaclyn Symes announced funding towards a new hub.

Staff Writers
19 Mar 2020
News

Terang ambulance branch transition to dual-crew paramedics

TERANG has transitioned from single crew paramedics to dual crew paramedics this week thanks to State Government funding.

Staff Writers
12 Mar 2020
News

Hundreds take to the streets for Terang’s Fun Run

HUNDREDS pounded the pavement last week for the 38th annual Terang and District Lions Club Fun Run.

Staff Writers
05 Mar 2020