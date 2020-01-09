Christmas cheer covers avenue

TERANG’S main avenue was decked from top to bottom with Christmas activities and fun for all ages as part of last year’s Terang Gala Night.

Terang Progress Association president Benjamin Dennis said the 44th annual event was a success, as hundreds of Terang and district residents flocked to High Street for the festivities, including a visit from Santa Claus and croquet.

“It was good to see people down the avenue,” he said.

Mr Dennis said a particular highlight of the event was holding raffle draws every half-hour to attract people to the street earlier in the evening.

Mr Dennis said the Terang Progress Association would review last year’s event to ensure the event’s future benefited all members of the town.

“We are going to have a look at the format,” he said.

“We just want to make sure it is relevant to the community.”

The major winners in this year’s raffle draw were:

1st prize – Trailer of goods – Ange Gee;

2nd prize – Wheelbarrow of goods – Brooke Miller; and

3rd prize – Basket of goods – Warren Hayden.

The winners of the Vern Walters Light Up Terang Christmas Lights competition were:

1st place – Vic and Neil Beaton;

2nd place – Lindsay and Heather Hill;

3rd place – Delaney family; and

Special mention – Mick Oldfield.

St Thomas’ Primary School’s Layla Gleeson won the colouring competition.