About WD News Advertise with us Contact us
Sunday, 24 May 2020
About WD News Advertise with us Contact us
Terang Express

Safer venue: Terang and District Racing Club president Wayne Johnstone shows off the latest upgrade completed at the racecourse which will make the facility a safer venue for racing industry participants.

New look: Terang and District Racing Club president Wayne Johnstone shows off the new fencing at the Terang racecourse.

News
Fencing project enhances racecourse safety

Staff Writers

RACING Victoria participants will now be much safer at Terang and District Racing Club following the recent completion of a $93,000 fencing upgrade.

The club replaced the fencing of its horse stalls and parade ring following the April 19 Terang Cup meeting, with the works wrapping up on the project last week.

The project follows on from the club’s 2017 upgrade of fencing in the mounting yard, placegetters’ stalls and a section of the track’s exterior.

President Wayne Johnstone said the club was delighted to receive $51,000 funding for the project through the Victorian Racing Infrastructure Fund from the State Government and $25,000 from Racing Victoria Limited (RVL).

TO READ THE FULL STORY AND MORE:

Latest stories
News

Plaque to recognise tram significance during WWII

TERANG Returned and Services League (RSL) tram will forever commemorate the efforts of servicemen and women in World War II with a plaque unveiled at the site last Friday.

Staff Writers
14 May 2020
News

Mortlake South Wind Farm allocates 2020 sponsorship grants

TWENTY-SIX community groups across Mortlake, Terang and Noorat will receive funding for a range of projects and events as part of Mortlake South Wind Farm’s (MSWF) annual sponsorship and small grants program.

Staff Writers
07 May 2020
News

Local residents #Light Up the Dawn last Saturday

LOCAL residents lit candles and braved the cold as they paid their respects as part of Anzac Day commemorations last Saturday.

Staff Writers
30 Apr 2020
News

Bella Scanlon repurpose road signs to spread positivity

COMMUNITY spirit is shining strongly in Terang with one local family producing a unique way to spread messages of positivity.

Staff Writers
23 Apr 2020