Fencing project enhances racecourse safety

RACING Victoria participants will now be much safer at Terang and District Racing Club following the recent completion of a $93,000 fencing upgrade.

The club replaced the fencing of its horse stalls and parade ring following the April 19 Terang Cup meeting, with the works wrapping up on the project last week.

The project follows on from the club’s 2017 upgrade of fencing in the mounting yard, placegetters’ stalls and a section of the track’s exterior.

President Wayne Johnstone said the club was delighted to receive $51,000 funding for the project through the Victorian Racing Infrastructure Fund from the State Government and $25,000 from Racing Victoria Limited (RVL).

