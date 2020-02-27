About WD News Advertise with us Contact us
Thursday, 27 February 2020
Terang Express

On the scene: Local CFA brigades responded to a fire on Saturday morning at the Terang Sport and Fitness Centre.

News
Fire causes damage to Terang Sport and Fitness Centre

Staff Writers

A FIRE at the Terang Sport and Fitness Centre has caused extensive smoke damage to the interior of the Terang Fitness program room over the weekend.

An Emergency Management Victoria (EMV) spokesperson said the Terang Country Fire Authority (CFA) was alerted to reports of smoke at the centre at about 9am on Saturday, February 22.

Five local CFA units responded to the blaze, entering the smoke filled gym equipped with breathing apparatuses, according to the spokesperson.

Speaking with the Terang Express, a spokesperson for the CFA said specialised equipment was used to control the fire.

“Due to the program room being smoke logged, responding brigades experienced some issue with determining the precise location of the fire until a unit arrived with thermal imaging technology to assist firefighters until the smoke could be ventilated out of the building,” the spokesperson said. 

The fire was extinguished at about 9.30am, and the scene listed as under control shortly after. 

The CFA spokesperson said five CFA units including pumpers and a tanker responded to the incident, with two brigades coming from Terang, two from Noorat and one from Warrnambool with 15 firefighters responding in total.

“Two people were evacuated but no injuries were sustained,” the spokesperson said.

The fire was not believed to be suspicious. 

Terang Sport and Fitness Centre president Kerrin McKenzie said a gym member had acted quickly, opening the large double doors as ventilation and alerting authorities to the fire.

“There is a lot of smoke damage in the program room,” he said.

“But we are fully insured, both building and contents, so we are hoping to have everything repaired and replaced as soon as possible.”

Mr McKenzie said the response of the CFA was “terrific.”

“We are very lucky it was caught when it was, and thankful to the CFA who reacted so quickly,” he said.

On scene: Firefighters from Terang, Noorat and Warrnambool responded to a fire at the Terang Sport and Fitness Centre last Saturday morning. 

