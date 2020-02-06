First day excitement for Preps and new students

LOCAL youngsters took a key step in their educational lives recently.

More than 50 Foundation (Prep) students began their primary school journeys recently across the region.

Nine new Preps enjoyed their first day at Mortlake P-12 College alongside new teachers James Grant, Liz Delaney and Megan Cullum, while the St Colman’s Primary School community welcomed 10 new students, as well as trainee Ebony Poole.

Terang College’s junior campus saw 11 new Preps join the fold, while St Thomas’ Primary School welcomed 16 new students as well as three new teachers – Grace Lucas (Grade 1), Janet Cain (Grade 4 and 5) and trainee April Harris.

Callum Baird and Brody Borthwick were the two new Preps at Noorat Primary School, while Hampden Specialist School’s Terang junior campus welcomed three new Preps – Nate Dudman, Zoe Meade and Kitana Marcos.

The Hampden Specialist School community also welcomed long-serving teacher Kylie Carter as the new principal last week.

Lake Bolac P-12 College greeted four Foundation students into the school last week.

At Mercy Regional College’s O’Keeffe campus, 74 Year 7 students started their secondary school journey.