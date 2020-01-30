About WD News Advertise with us Contact us
Friday, 31 January 2020
Terang Express

Helping hands: Dalvui homestead owners Peter and Pam Habersberger helped co-ordinate a hay run of about 60 bales to Corryong to help fire-affected farmers, with South Gippsland’s Mark Bourke (left) transporting the fodder load through the Need for Feed cause.

News
Fodder donated to support fire-affected farmers

Staff Writers

NOORAT and district community members have united to support fire-affected farmers in Victoria’s north east via a hay run of about 60 bales.

Dalvui homestead owners Peter and Pam Habersberger and Noorat community members Ron and Joyce Holmes helped co-ordinate the hay run, which included two other local donations, through the Need for Feed cause.

Mrs Habersberger said the donation of fodder would contribute to the ongoing recovery of fire-affected regions in the Corryong area.

“Some of it is for local farmers,” she said.

“We’re very lucky we’ve had such a good season.”

Mr Habersberger said he wished to send the fodder to Corryong as he used to work as a doctor in the area.

Mrs Habersberger thanked the local community for supporting the fodder donation.

“It was just amazing that the local people do rally around,” she said.

“It’s going to get where it needs to go.”

