About WD News Advertise with us Contact us
Saturday, 5 September 2020
About WD News Advertise with us Contact us
Terang Express

Congratulations: Garvoc’s Isaac Hose has been rewarded for his commitment to both his work as a farmer as well as his education at the Great South West Dairy awards.

News
Garvoc’s Isaac Hose wins employee award

Staff Writers

THE Great South West Dairy Awards continued last week, with Garvoc farmer Isaac Hose receiving the employee award.

Mr Hose works on Josh and Lilli Philp’s farm at Garvoc and impressed the judges with his passion for the industry, commitment to his workplace and his long-term aspirations.

His ability to manage his studies, including completing Certificate III and IV in Agriculture as well as Diploma of Agriculture, along with his work commitments also impressed judges.

“It’s an honour to win the employee award. I’m sure the other nominees were just as deserving,” Mr Hose said.

“It’s not why we do the job, but it is nice to be recognised every now and then.”

Marc Johnston was named runner-up in the employee award.

He is the herd manager of the Harris family farm at Larpent, with judges valuing his commitment to improving his skills and knowledge through professional development via industry programs, on-farm learning and formal training.

Colac’s Nadine Markham also received recognition, with the Reid Stockfeeds employee winning the Service Provider Award sponsored by the Moyne Shire.

She impressed the judges with her dedication, passion and commitment to the industry, through a more than 25-year career.

“It is a real honour and privilege,” she said.

“I care very much for the incredibly talented farmers, and for their farm businesses and livestock that make up our dairy industry.

“I hope this award will help me to become a stronger advocate for the farming community in the future.”

Bulla Foods field officer Marni Teal was named the GreenCon sponsored runner-up in the award after demonstrating an energetic and enthusiastic approach to dealing with issues, problem solving and supporting farmers.

TO READ THE FULL STORY AND MORE:

Latest stories
News

Spoonville makes High Street avenue home

A NEW community is starting to populate in Terang, with a Spoonville village making itself home within the High Street avenue.

Staff Writers
27 Aug 2020
News

75th Anniversary end of World War II and Vietnam Veterans’ Day

LOCAL residents paid their respects on Saturday and Tuesday as Australia commemorated the 75th anniversary of World War II as well Vietnam Veteran’s Day.

Staff Writers
20 Aug 2020
News

Noorat walkers to enjoy Avenue footpath extension

WALKERS in Noorat will be able to walk the town’s Avenue footpath a little further following an extension of the trail.

Staff Writers
13 Aug 2020
News

Dixie dairy farmers feature in 2020 Milk Quality Awards

LOCAL dairy farmers producing Australia’s best quality milk have been rewarded.

Staff Writers
06 Aug 2020