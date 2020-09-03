Garvoc’s Isaac Hose wins employee award

THE Great South West Dairy Awards continued last week, with Garvoc farmer Isaac Hose receiving the employee award.

Mr Hose works on Josh and Lilli Philp’s farm at Garvoc and impressed the judges with his passion for the industry, commitment to his workplace and his long-term aspirations.

His ability to manage his studies, including completing Certificate III and IV in Agriculture as well as Diploma of Agriculture, along with his work commitments also impressed judges.

“It’s an honour to win the employee award. I’m sure the other nominees were just as deserving,” Mr Hose said.

“It’s not why we do the job, but it is nice to be recognised every now and then.”

Marc Johnston was named runner-up in the employee award.

He is the herd manager of the Harris family farm at Larpent, with judges valuing his commitment to improving his skills and knowledge through professional development via industry programs, on-farm learning and formal training.

Colac’s Nadine Markham also received recognition, with the Reid Stockfeeds employee winning the Service Provider Award sponsored by the Moyne Shire.

She impressed the judges with her dedication, passion and commitment to the industry, through a more than 25-year career.

“It is a real honour and privilege,” she said.

“I care very much for the incredibly talented farmers, and for their farm businesses and livestock that make up our dairy industry.

“I hope this award will help me to become a stronger advocate for the farming community in the future.”

Bulla Foods field officer Marni Teal was named the GreenCon sponsored runner-up in the award after demonstrating an energetic and enthusiastic approach to dealing with issues, problem solving and supporting farmers.

TO READ THE FULL STORY AND MORE: