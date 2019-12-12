Wednesday, 18 December 2019
Terang Express

Gutted: CFA crews from across the district did their best but were unable to save a house from being destroyed in Thomson Street on Monday afternoon.

Rubble: All that is left of the property is a pile of tin and charred wood following Monday afternoon’s blaze.

Quick response: CFA crews were on the scene within minutes after the fire broke out.

Powerless: CFA volunteers did their best to extinguish the fire but could not stop it from destroying the house.

House destroyed as family flees flames

Staff Writers

A MOTHER and her two children had a lucky escape from a fire that destroyed their home in Terang on Monday afternoon.

The fire in Thomson Street, which started at about 3.06pm, razed the property.

Country Fire Authority (CFA) crews from Terang, Noorat, Dixie, Camperdown and Warrnambool attempted to save the house but were powerless to stop it.

CFA District Six operations manager Mark Gunning said the fire was “under investigation at this stage but has been deemed not suspicious”.

He said the house was “totally destroyed”.

“The fire was detected by a lady occupant who went to check on her two children in one of the rooms,” Mr Gunning said.

“She discovered the fire and was unable to put it out so she quickly evacuated the house with the two children.

“The age of the premises and the wind were a factor (in the fire), and the house was pretty well engulfed within a few minutes.

“Fire units were on the scene within four minutes of the call but were unable to save the house. The occupant did really well to get the two children out.”

Mr Gunning said the house was “totally destroyed” in the blaze.

Senior constable Melissa Gray of Terang police, who attended the scene, said police were thankful no one was injured in the fire.

“The family has lost everything but the main thing is they are all safe,” she said.

Train services on the Warrnambool line were cancelled following the fire, with 1.05pm Melbourne to Warrnmabool service passengers disembarking at Camperdown.

Coaches replaced trains for the remainder of the journey to Warrnambool, with services continuing as normal between Melbourne and Camperdown.

Both Mr Gunning and Snr Const Gray said the fire was a reminder for all community members to ensure they regularly inspected their safety switches, electrical equipment and had working smoke alarms.

“It was a timely reminder that although bushfires are in the press that house fires can still occur,” he said.

