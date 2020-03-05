Hundreds take to the streets for Terang’s Fun Run

HUNDREDS pounded the pavement last week for the 38th annual Terang and District Lions Club Fun Run.

The 5.92 kilometre trek from Noorat to Terang was conquered by young and old on Friday evening.

Terang and District Lions Club president Chris O’Connor said the community continues to support the event.

“We had around 400 runners this year and it was another really high quality event,” he said.

“We had some good runners, especially (winners) Tom Hines and Rachel Ayres, both of them set fantastic times that compare well to any other year.

“But the event is still more about fun, encouraging everyone to get out there and have fun.”

Mr O’Connor said the level of support from across the district was incredible.

“It was amazing to see how many kids participated,” he said.

“The race being only 5.92 kilometres lends itself to the young ones because it is not too much for them to do and have some fun with their friends.

“It was interesting to see the amount of support we got from outside the region, particularly from the Warrnambool Athletics Club and the Warrnambool Football Netball Club, they were really well represented.”

Mr O’Connor said the run received consistent support from year to year with about $4000 raised this year.

“The money we raise is used to support various projects such as helping families that have fallen on hard times, helping kids with some of the fees associated with participating in local sports, the Lions Youth of the Year leadership program and various Lions projects,” he said.

“The run is never about the money but it has become well entrenched in to the Terang community, and I think that’s because people have fun and help others.”

Fun Run organiser Kerrin McKenzie said the event was more than just a fun run it was a community event.

“People celebrate whether they crossed the finish line or if they were there to cheer on and encourage others,” he said.

“The event does not go ahead without all the amazing support we get. We had a lot of help from the SES, Terang Rotary Club, Terang College and also from friends of the Lions.

“Everything we are hearing is positive feedback and I think the event is going to be a success for a long time to come.”

Warrnambool’s Tom Hines was the 2020 overall winner with a time of 18 minutes 20 seconds, finishing just 51 seconds short of the 17 minute 9 second record set by Commonwealth Games gold medallist Steve Moneghetti.

Cooriemungle’s Rachel Ayres was the women’s winner for a second consecutive year, finishing with a time of 22 minutes and 19 seconds – almost two minutes faster than her 2019 time.

Ms Ayers, who will be running a half marathon in April, completed her goal of finishing the run in under 23 minutes.

“It was a bit windy but I am really happy with the run,” she said.

“Moving forward I would like to work on my intervals and speed.”

Former Corangamite MP in the Australian House of Representatives Stewart McArthur AM once again returned to complete the run.

The 82-year old has been an avid runner for more than 30 years, and a regular participant of the Terang and District Lions Fun Run.

“I thought the conditions were beautiful,” he said.

“It was a lot of fun and I am looking forward to being back next year – I hope.”