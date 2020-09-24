About WD News Advertise with us Contact us
Thursday, 1 October 2020
Terang Express

Initiative: Latte on High owner Bev Carroll and employee Shirley Cottee have been brushing up on their coffee-making skills and are encouraging Terang residents to nominate their peers as a Corangamite Champion for their chance to receive a free coffee from the local cafe.

Ready: Latte on High owner Bev Carroll and employee Shirley Cottee are looking forward to rewarding successful Corangamite Champions with a free coffee or cold drink from the store.

Initiative to reward Corangamite’s champions

Staff Writers

IS there someone in the Corangamite Shire who deserves to be rewarded for working tirelessly under demanding circumstances?

If so, why not nominate them to receive a free cuppa, coffee, hot chocolate or cold drink as part of Healthy Well Corangamite’s Corangamite Champions initiative?

As part of the initiative, members of the community can nominate as many ‘champions’ as they like, when they like as long as the person lives and works in the Corangamite Shire.

The top five successful names from Monday to Friday will then receive a free drink from one of the participating venues.

Examples of Corangamite champions include:

  • Nurses;
  • Ambulance officers or paramedics;
  • Pharmacists;
  • Police officers;
  • Fire, emergency and other protective service workers;
  • Medical practitioners;
  • Cleaners;
  • Supermarket employees;
  • Front line customer service staff;
  • Bus drivers, taxi drivers, delivery drivers, couriers;
  • Council workers;
  • Early childhood educators;
  • Primary and secondary school teachers and support staff;
  • Social workers/counsellors; and 
  • Aged or disability carers etc.

Participating cafes include Port Campbell’s Grassroots Deli Cafe, the Simpson Takeaway, Timboon Provedore, Cobden’s Blue Wren Clothing and Hardwares, Camperdown’s Snout in the Trough.

Terang’s Latte on High, Skipton’s Emu Creek Deli and Gifts and Lismore’s The Birdcage Cafe are also involved.

Drinks can be enjoyed any time before Friday, October 16, with recipients required to show ID as well as proof of eligibility such as a screenshot of the post stating the successful recipient has been chosen.

