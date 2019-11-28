Wednesday, 18 December 2019
About WD News Advertise with us Contact us
Terang Express

Team effort: Noorat Country Fire Authority brigade lieutenant Con Glennen (front, far right) was the strike team leader of a group of firefighters from districts six and seven tackling a fire in northern New South Wales.

News
Local fireys help fight NSW blazes

Staff Writers

NOORAT Country Fire Authority lieutenant Con Glennen was among 20 local firefighters sent to tackle one of a large number of fires currently affecting New South Wales.

He was the strike team leader of 28 firefighters from districts six and seven sent to the Banyabba fire in the state’s north from Sunday, November 17 until last Thursday, November 21.

Hundreds of blazes ignited across New South Wales and Queensland earlier this month, with a number of fires continuing to ignite or destroy houses, livestock and other infrastructure.

Mr Glennen said the conditions were “very dry”, the moisture was low and the fuel load levels were high.

“There is no water up there,” he said.

“There were trees falling down everywhere.”

Mr Glennen said there was no clear end in sight for a number of the ongoing fires throughout the state.

“Those guys and girls have been fighting for a very long time,” he said.

“They’ve got a lot of time to go.

“It is going to go until it rains.”

However, Mr Glennen praised the hospitality of locals and the hard work of the south west team.

“People looked after us,” he said.

A number of south west crews across districts four to seven have also helped with the ongoing efforts, including from Camperdown and Mortlake brigades.

More local crews will also be deployed over the coming days and weeks.

Destruction: Hundreds of fire events throughout New South Wales have devastated large parts of the state’s vegetation.

Latest stories
News

House destroyed as family flees flames

A MOTHER and her two children had a lucky escape from a fire that destroyed their home in Terang on Monday afternoon.

Staff Writers
12 Dec 2019
News

LEGO festival awaits brothers

TWO Terang locals are set to take on the world next year – the LEGO world that is.

Staff Writers
05 Dec 2019
News

Tram honours local veteran

THE Terang Returned and Services League (RSL) has unveiled a permanent commemoration of World War II, with the W871 tram now open to the public.

Staff Writers
14 Nov 2019
News

Garden wonders open for all

THE natural wonders of a number of Terang’s gardens will be on show this weekend as part of a Terang College fundraiser.

Staff Writers
07 Nov 2019