Monica Heffernan becomes first female president of Noorat Show

THE Noorat Show is set for a historic first this year, with the naming of their first ever female president.

Monica Heffernan has taken on the presidency, the first time in the show’s 88 year history a female has held the top job.

She said it was an “honour” to be appointed president after spending “about 10 years” on the committee, including the last three as vice president to Andrew Chard.

Prior to her association with the Noorat Show, Ms Heffernan was involved with the Seymour, Dookie and Camperdown shows in a variety of roles.

“It’s a really great honour to be the first female president of the Noorat Show,” she said.

“I think I’m very lucky to have the support of the entire committee behind me, it’s a great team of people to work with.”

Ms Heffernan said the early stages of tenancy had gone smoothly so far.

She paid tribute to Mr Chard for the “power of work” he had done to improve the show during his three year tenure and thanked the rest of the committee for the support they have already provided her.

“He is great to work with and John Pekin, who I was junior vice-president to, is also a great mentor,” Ms Heffernan said.

TO READ THE FULL STORY AND MORE: