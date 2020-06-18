About WD News Advertise with us Contact us
Saturday, 20 June 2020
Terang Express

Historic appointment: Monica Heffernan has been appointed the first female president of the Noorat Show since the event was founded in 1932.

New leader: Monica Heffernan is the new president of the Noorat Show committee.

Signing off: Andrew Chard has stood down as president of the Noorat Show after three years in the role.

Monica Heffernan becomes first female president of Noorat Show

Staff Writers

THE Noorat Show is set for a historic first this year, with the naming of their first ever female president.

Monica Heffernan has taken on the presidency, the first time in the show’s 88 year history a female has held the top job.

She said it was  an “honour” to be appointed president after spending “about 10 years” on the committee, including the last three as vice president to Andrew Chard.

Prior to her association with the Noorat Show, Ms Heffernan was involved with the Seymour, Dookie and Camperdown shows in a variety of roles.

“It’s a really great honour to be the first female president of the Noorat Show,” she said.

“I think I’m very lucky to have the support of the entire committee behind me, it’s a great team of people to work with.”

Ms Heffernan said the early stages of tenancy had gone smoothly so far.

She paid tribute to Mr Chard for the “power of work” he had done to improve the show during his three year tenure and thanked the rest of the committee for the support they have already provided her.

“He is great to work with and John Pekin, who I was junior vice-president to, is also a great mentor,” Ms Heffernan said.

