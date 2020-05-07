Mortlake South Wind Farm allocates 2020 sponsorship grants

TWENTY-SIX community groups across Mortlake, Terang and Noorat will receive funding for a range of projects and events as part of Mortlake South Wind Farm’s (MSWF) annual sponsorship and small grants program.

MSWF developer ACCIONA Energy announced this year’s program recipients last week.

Managing director Brett Wickham said ACCIONA was proud to continue to support local community groups through its annual sponsorship and small grants program.

“We are really pleased that we are in a position to continue providing financial support to various groups in the community at this time,” he said.

“ACCIONA is unique in that we develop, construct, own and operate our wind farms, which means that we are embedded in the local community for the long-term life of

our assets.

“We really are proud to support such a broad range of local projects and we look forward to seeing these events come to fruition.”

ACCIONA established the Mortlake South Wind Farm community sponsorship and small grants program in 2010.

Kind donation: The Terang College Breakthrough Energy program is set to be one of a number of local community groups to receive funding from the Mortlake South Wind Farm this year.

