Music keeps Pete Ewing’s family connected

WHEN Terang-born and bred music producer Pete Ewing returned home hastily from Los Angeles in June, he was left to find an answer to a slight conundrum.

The 34 year-old left America in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic with 18 months of his VISA left and returned home to his parents’ house in Terang.

Upon his return home and during his mandatory two week quarantine, Pete was stuck trying to figure out what to do with his life, until a lightbulb moment paved the way for his next move.

Knowing his mother Marie was a music teacher and enjoyed performing, he decided to combine the pair’s love of music and use their skills and experience to create a YouTube channel.

They use the channel to connect with Pete’s nieces and nephews and Marie’s 19 grandchildren through the power of music, many of whom they cannot see because of COVID-19 restrictions.

“I got back from LA and I was wondering what I was going to do and what I could do,” Pete said.

“I didn’t want to go back into the city and in the end I’m glad I didn’t because of the freedoms we have here but then I was also trying to work out, because I produce music, where I was going to do that around here.

“There was definitely a need to ply my trade and to have the luxury of having a musical mother made things easier but I just had to open my eyes to what was right in front of me.

“It’s been fantastic and it’s nice to get back into melody – I produced a lot of hip-hop in America, so I was starting to get a little bit sick of rap.”

So far the pair has filmed six episodes but the list is growing in what Marie jokingly says is their first season.

She said each episode involves four songs as well as activities, with video overlay captured on their iPhones and a drone which is then edited by Pete.

A green screen also helps with the filming, while Marie said videos of her grandchildren were often used to accompany the music which both adults and children can enjoy.

Marie said initially the channel was to keep her connected with her grandchildren, but has since grown to involve her students.

Frustrated by the fact she could not teach her music programs to the Dixie community as well as perform the Store of Memories production for Ecklin locals due to COVID-19, the channel has given Marie a creative outlet.

“There was a bit of creative frustration so that was the inspiration behind it,” she said.

“Pete and I are very similar in the sense we feed off one another, which is a delight because he’s someone who understands where I am coming from so he gets what I’m trying to do.

“He knows exactly what I want or can suggest something (which helps) – that’s been a delight for me.

“I couldn’t do this without Pete. He’s not only my editor but he’s also my technical producer.”

Pete said the pair had enjoyed the early success of their program, which had allowed them to interact on another level with their family.

“Mum’s been able to be a grandmother with a face now instead of just a grandmother with a voice so I’d say it’s been good for the grandchildren first and foremost – everything beyond that is an added bonus,” he said.

“But to me the success of it is coming back and putting something together that not just keeps us busy but is an initiative to keep us connected.

“It’s pretty inspiring when it is your mother too. It makes you get up and get out of bed.

“It also keeps us busy which is great. Who knows how long this will last or what it will look but we couldn’t ask for a better project.”

To view Marie and Pete’s videos visit www.youtube.com/channel/UCCjkcZpt-Gy0LOccr6UI92w/featured.