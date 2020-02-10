About WD News Advertise with us Contact us
Friday, 14 February 2020
About WD News Advertise with us Contact us
Terang Express

Tragic: An 18 year-old woman died following a two-car collision near Noorat on Monday morning.

News
Noorat fatality

Staff Writers

AN 18 year-old woman was tragically killed on Monday morning in a two-vehicle accident in Noorat.

Port Fairy Sergeant David Walkley said the woman, who was believed to have recently moved to Terang from Grovedale, was driving north along Terang-Mortlake Road, when her red Volkswagen collided with a white Toyota Prado travelling south at about 9.15am.

“The red Volkswagen appears to have lost control on the gravel shoulder before crossing to the wrong side of the road,” he said.

Sgt Walkley said the Volkswagen’s driver side collided with the Prado’s bullbar, but the woman could not be revived.

“Unfortunately, the driver of the Volkswagen has died at the scene,” he said.

The driver of the Toyota Prado, a 37-year-old Mortlake woman and two passengers, a 25 year-old woman and a three-and-a-half year old boy from Mortlake, were transported to Warrnambool Base Hospital with minor injuries.

Sgt Walkley said the three-and-a-half year old was suspected to have suffered upper body fractures.

A number of State Emergency Service, Country Fire Authority, police and ambulance units were on the scene during the morning and afternoon, with part of the road closed for about five hours.

Sgt Walkley said an air ambulance also landed at the scene, but was not required.

The Warrnambool Highway Patrol has started to investigate the cause of the collision.

Latest stories
News

Alara Harris promotes marine protection at Warrnambool’s Blue Hole

FORMER Terang artist Alara Harris recently placed the final brush strokes on a large marine wildlife mural which aims to make viewers consider the impact of rubbish disposal. 

Staff Writers
13 Feb 2020
News

Trainee doctors keen to get started at Terang Medical Clinic

PATIENTS of the Terang Medical Clinic will soon meet fresh faces after three doctors are continuing their training to become general practitioners locally.

Staff Writers
06 Feb 2020
News

First day excitement for Preps and new students

LOCAL youngsters took a key step in their educational lives recently.

Staff Writers
06 Feb 2020
News

Fodder donated to support fire-affected farmers

NOORAT and district community members have united to support fire-affected farmers in Victoria’s north east via a hay run of about 60 bales.

Staff Writers
30 Jan 2020