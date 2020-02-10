Noorat fatality

AN 18 year-old woman was tragically killed on Monday morning in a two-vehicle accident in Noorat.

Port Fairy Sergeant David Walkley said the woman, who was believed to have recently moved to Terang from Grovedale, was driving north along Terang-Mortlake Road, when her red Volkswagen collided with a white Toyota Prado travelling south at about 9.15am.

“The red Volkswagen appears to have lost control on the gravel shoulder before crossing to the wrong side of the road,” he said.

Sgt Walkley said the Volkswagen’s driver side collided with the Prado’s bullbar, but the woman could not be revived.

“Unfortunately, the driver of the Volkswagen has died at the scene,” he said.

The driver of the Toyota Prado, a 37-year-old Mortlake woman and two passengers, a 25 year-old woman and a three-and-a-half year old boy from Mortlake, were transported to Warrnambool Base Hospital with minor injuries.

Sgt Walkley said the three-and-a-half year old was suspected to have suffered upper body fractures.

A number of State Emergency Service, Country Fire Authority, police and ambulance units were on the scene during the morning and afternoon, with part of the road closed for about five hours.

Sgt Walkley said an air ambulance also landed at the scene, but was not required.

The Warrnambool Highway Patrol has started to investigate the cause of the collision.