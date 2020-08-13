About WD News Advertise with us Contact us
Sunday, 16 August 2020
Terang Express

Top achievers: Noorat’s Anna Conheady, along with Charlie and Daisy Sargeant, enjoy a walk on the recently completed stage two extension of the Noorat Avenue footpath.

Pleased: Noorat and District Residents Association members Lyn Patzel, Anna Conheady, Steve Hampson and Eve Black were pleased to see stage two of Noorat’s Avenue footpath completed recently.

News
Noorat walkers to enjoy Avenue footpath extension

Staff Writers

WALKERS in Noorat will be able to walk the town’s Avenue footpath a little further following an extension of the trail.

A 700 metre section of the trail connecting the walking track from the Noorat Recreation Reserve to the Noorat Gun Club was completed last week.

Corangamite Shire community development officer Garry Moorfield said the extension was another priority of Noorat’s Community Plan.

“The 700 metre gravel extension will take walkers off the busy Mackinnons Bridge Road and provide a connection into Blacks Drive,” he said.

“The next step is to build a gravel track on the south side of Glenormiston Road to connect to the mount and improve safety for those who ‘walk the block’.”

Local landscape contractor Sean Moloney undertook the work for council on behalf of the Noorat and District Residents Association.

Residents Association committee members Lynn Patzel, Steve Hampson, Eve Black and Anna Conheady thanked Mr Moloney for completing the works and the shire for their support of the project.

“They have supported us with every venture we have tried and they have consulted with us a lot,” Ms Patzel said.

Mrs Conheady said the walking track extension would provide plenty of benefits for the community, with the track already experiencing a “high volume” of usage each day.

“We’ve found the amount of people that come from Terang and surrounds to use the track is just amazing,” she said.

TO READ THE FULL STORY AND MORE:

