Plaque to recognise tram significance during WWII

TERANG Returned and Services League (RSL) tram will forever commemorate the efforts of servicemen and women in World War II with a plaque unveiled at the site last Friday.

World War II veteran Len Pomeroy was on hand to unveil the plaque, recognising the tram’s significance as the nation celebrated the 75th anniversary of Victory in Europe (VE) Day.

VE Day commemorates the day victory was declared in Europe on May 8, with the tram situated at the RSL Hall a key component of the war effort.

The trams in Melbourne helped more than 100,000 civilians get to and from their workplaces and homes to the war front during the war.

Mr Pomeroy said he was “humbled” to unveil the plaque and paid tribute to everyone who played a part in the war effort.

