Tuesday, 21 January 2020
About WD News Advertise with us Contact us
Terang Express

Town tales: Former Terang local Jarrod Pickford and Emily Edge are excited to help showcase the stories behind south west towns and their businesses through their new start-up web-based podcast Storytowns.

News
Podcast set to tell local stories

Staff Writers

FORMER Terang local and start-up podcast entrepreneur Jarrod Pickford wants to help showcase the stories of ordinary Australians and the towns they live in to a global audience.

Along with fellow start-up podcast entrepreneur Emily Edge, he is hoping his new podcast start-up Storytowns will provide tourists and locals with easy-to-access stories and information on towns

throughout south west Victoria and beyond.

Starting his career path in radio production, Mr Pickford eventually moved onto freelance work, before packing his bags and setting out for a trip to spots including Wales, Italy and Azerbaijan.

“Radio wasn’t exciting enough for me,” he said.

“I was really excited by the podcast industry.”

Mr Pickford launched the Hitchhiker podcast whilst travelling through Wales, Yorkshire and Italy, which included conversations with unique characters.

Mr Pickford also developed The Daylesford Podcast, but his drive for a larger scope eventually saw him become involved with Warrnambool start-up mentoring program The Ideas Place.

The judges picked his Storytowns idea for a web-based podcast as the winner of the program and received $10,000 to help launch the project.

Mr Pickford said the Storytowns podcast is receiving interest from tourists, residents and local councils.

“Getting local businesses involved in new media is very important,” he said.

Connecting to real-time geolocation technology, the podcast takes users on a tour of local towns, with a scavenger tour through Warrnambool and a tour along the Timboon Foodie Trail now available.

“The listener gets to hear from the people behind the business,” Mr Pickford said.

“I really love local communities and local businesses.”

Future projects in the pipeline include a picnic tour in Port Campbell, a winery tour from Macarthur to Dunkeld and the Hamilton Foodie Trail.

Mr Pickford said the goal is to shape the website to allow anyone to submit a podcast telling the stories of towns across the country.

“It’s a very personal medium,” he said.

“What we’re looking for are curious people.”

Mr Pickford said he is excited for what the next few months hold for the project.

“We’re in uncharted territory,” he said.

For more information or to access a podcast tour, visit storytowns.com.au.

Latest stories
News

Christmas cheer covers avenue

TERANG’S main avenue was decked from top to bottom with Christmas activities and fun for all ages as part of last year’s Terang Gala Night.

Staff Writers
09 Jan 2020
News

All set for Gala Night

LAST minute touches are being completed ahead of the 44th Terang Gala Night next Monday.

Staff Writers
19 Dec 2019
News

House destroyed as family flees flames

A MOTHER and her two children had a lucky escape from a fire that destroyed their home in Terang on Monday afternoon.

Staff Writers
12 Dec 2019
News

LEGO festival awaits brothers

TWO Terang locals are set to take on the world next year – the LEGO world that is.

Staff Writers
05 Dec 2019