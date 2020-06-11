Residents rejoice as Josie Black Community Health Centre re-opens

PLANNED activity groups at Terang’s Josie Black Community Health Centre restarted for the first time since mid-March this week.

The centre conducted its first sessions of a new transitional program on Tuesday, with the day split into two sessions – one in the morning and one in the afternoon.

Terang Mortlake Health Service social support co-ordinator Wendy Errey said the first sessions included an informative PowerPoint presentation on COVID-19.

Clients then brainstormed ideas for activities to do in future sessions, with the number of activities on offer likely to increase moving forward.

As part of the transitional program, the centre will open Monday to Friday from 10am to 11.30am and 1.30pm to 3pm.

