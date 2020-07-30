Sponsorship deal sees Terang Recreation Reserve renamed

TERANG Recreation Reserve is set to be renamed Ridley Recreation Reserve following the extension of a sponsorship deal between Terang Mortlake Football Netball Club and Ridley.

As part of the deal, Ridley will receive naming rights to the ground for the next three years as of January 1, 2021.

The company already has naming rights to the Bloods clubrooms, the Ridley Function Centre, which it has held since 2018.

In a statement, Ridley said it was pleased to continue its local association with the Bloods.

“Ridley is proud to continue its support of the Terang Mortlake Football Netball Club as part of our commitment to helping the social and regional communities in which we operate grow and develop,” the statement read.

“We are striving to develop rural communities for generations to come and view our partnership with the Terang Mortlake Football Netball Club as an integral step in that process.”

Bloods president Dave Roberts said the club was “thrilled” to extend its partnership with Ridley.

“The club is grateful for the continued support from Ridley particularly during the COVID-19 crisis,” he said.

“Not only does Ridley employ a number of our players and members, but the company is heavily involved in supporting our local farmers within the community.

“It is outstanding to see this partnership continue for a further three years.”

