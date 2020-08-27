Spoonville makes High Street avenue home

A NEW community is starting to populate in Terang, with a Spoonville village making itself home within the High Street avenue.

Last week Terang College students working remotely at school spent the day decorating wooden spoons, which were displayed in the rose garden near the Presbyterian Church.

Originating is Scotland, Spoonville is a project which has grown legs during isolation in Australia and Victoria as a means for communities to remain connected during stage three restrictions.

It follows the worldwide teddy bear hunt and the rainbow trail activities, providing a mental health boost for children, families and residents.

Terang College operations manager Narelle Holliday said students from Prep to Year 12 took part in creating the Spoonville community.

“They’ve all been checking on it on their home from school and are making sure they are still there and are seeing if any new ones have popped up too,” she said.

After the students placed 21 spoons last week, the community has grown in the last 10 days to almost 30 spoons.

Among the Spoonville community are characters including Frozen’s Elsa, Harry Potter and Elmo.

