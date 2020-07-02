St Thomas’ Primary School out of uniform for a cause

ST Thomas' Primary School celebrated the end of term two with an out of uniform day last week.

Students and staff dressed up in their pyjamas, slippers and UGG boots last Thursday as part of a gold coin fundraiser run by the school’s Junior Council.

Junior Council members and school captains Charlie Kenna, Lara Clarke, Charli Dillon and Joseph Moloney said the day raised $129.

Charlie said the proceeds would be split in two, with half going to a new foosball table at the school and the other half to charity.

“In first term we decided we would put half towards a foosball table and give the other half to UNICEF Australia to help kids affected by the bushfires get back to school,” Charlie said.

“Donating was optional, but most kids were kind enough to donate.”

Charli and Lara said the students decided to support UNICEF Australia as they wanted to help those students affected by the summer bush fires.

