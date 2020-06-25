Students eagerly awaiting race car competitions

MEMBERS of the Terang Terrors race crew returned to school buzzing with excitement recently.

The 14 member team, which represents Terang College and competes in Ararat Car Club events and the Melbourne-based Group 5 series, was able to return to preparing its two “tricked up” Hyundai Excels for competition.

However, they must wait to compete, with school excursions still not allowed to go ahead yet.

Nonetheless teacher Trevor Ellington said the students from Grade 6 to Year 10 were pleased to be back working on the cars in preparation for events all over Victoria.

They contest mainly motorkhana and khana cross events, which are basically a series of driving tests, with drivers required to be 12 years of age to drive the car.

Those without their licence still remain part of the competition and provide assistance on race day, mainly in the maintenance and preparation of the car.

Mr Ellington said the race crew was a great project for the students to be a part of.

“We were happy to be back because we get to work on the race cars,” he said.

“Everyone works on the cars four lunchtimes and then a Friday night after school each week, so it’s a fantastic and engaging project.

“We have fantastic backing from the school.”

