Terang and Mortlake maternity services secured

A NEW model of care for maternity services at Terang and Mortlake Health Service (TMHS) is set to provide certainty for the community.

Following a review of maternity services and demand, the board and executives of TMHS has partnered with local providers and South West Healthcare to evolve the maternity model of care across the region.

From December 31, pregnancy and post birthing services will continue to be offered in Terang through the existing Terang Medical Clinic and the Maternal and Child Health Nurse service, while births will be conducted in Warrnambool or Camperdown by South West Healthcare.

TMHS chief executive Julia Ogdin said the partnership model was required to ensure safe, effective maternity care in the region while retaining key local services in Terang.

“It is critical that our community has access to 24 hour obstetric and maternity care, while accessing the best available infrastructure and specialist capabilities,” she said.

“Under this model, pregnancy care and post birthing services will continue to be offered in Terang, while drawing on our strong existing referral pathways for birthing with South West Healthcare in Warrnambool and Camperdown.

“This collaborative model means we can support women and families in our community prior to and after birth, with the support of neighbouring services and partner agencies.”

The announcement follows initial community consultation sessions with local GP and obstetrician Tim Fitzpatrick and local maternal and child nurse Felicity Wills regarding maternity care in August.

Ms Ogdin said TMHS would engage families and the Terang and Mortlake community about the model of care, to ensure a smooth effective transition.

“Working alongside TMHS staff, I look forward to discussing this transition with women due to give birth in 2021, to discuss any concerns and to ensure all birthing arrangements meet their needs, alongside their consulting doctor,” she said.

