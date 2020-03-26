About WD News Advertise with us Contact us
Tuesday, 31 March 2020
About WD News Advertise with us Contact us
Terang Express

Positivity: Students from Terang College’s junior campus covered the footpath on High Street with messages of kindness and togetherness on Monday.

Connectedness: Terang College students hoped the messages and drawings would inspire positivity among the community.

Sharing is caring: Students worked together to create the artwork which covered multiple locations along the block.

News
Terang College junior campus spreading happiness

Staff Writers

TERANG was awash with colour and positivity earlier this week when local students found a creative approach to spreading happiness.

Terang College students grabbed their chalk and took to the footpath on High Street along the shopfronts. 

Brightly-coloured drawings of animals, rainbows, sunshine and flowers added decoration to jokes and messages of positivity, encouragement and connectedness.

Terang College Grade 3-4 teacher Emily Beauglehall said the concept emerged after hearing people were feeling anxious about current events.

“We wanted to contribute messages of kindness to help boost the mental health of members of the community with everything which is happening,” she said.

TO READ THE FULL STORY:

Latest stories
News

Garvoc Hall receives $400,000 in funding

ROARING applause reverberated through the dilapidated Garvoc Hall last week when Minister for Regional Development Jaclyn Symes announced funding towards a new hub.

Staff Writers
19 Mar 2020
News

Terang ambulance branch transition to dual-crew paramedics

TERANG has transitioned from single crew paramedics to dual crew paramedics this week thanks to State Government funding.

Staff Writers
12 Mar 2020
News

Hundreds take to the streets for Terang’s Fun Run

HUNDREDS pounded the pavement last week for the 38th annual Terang and District Lions Club Fun Run.

Staff Writers
05 Mar 2020
News

Fire causes damage to Terang Sport and Fitness Centre

A FIRE at the Terang Sport and Fitness Centre has caused extensive smoke damage to the interior of the Terang Fitness program room over the weekend.

Staff Writers
27 Feb 2020