Terang College junior campus spreading happiness

TERANG was awash with colour and positivity earlier this week when local students found a creative approach to spreading happiness.

Terang College students grabbed their chalk and took to the footpath on High Street along the shopfronts.

Brightly-coloured drawings of animals, rainbows, sunshine and flowers added decoration to jokes and messages of positivity, encouragement and connectedness.

Terang College Grade 3-4 teacher Emily Beauglehall said the concept emerged after hearing people were feeling anxious about current events.

“We wanted to contribute messages of kindness to help boost the mental health of members of the community with everything which is happening,” she said.

TO READ THE FULL STORY: