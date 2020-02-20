Terang College welcomes five new teachers

FIVE new teachers have joined the Terang College staff for the 2020 year.

Georgia Guest, Kate Marquand, Joanna Couch, James Priebbenow and Owen McGuire have all accepted roles to be part of educating the next generation of local students.

Ms Guest is in her third year of teaching after graduating from university with a Bachelor of Primary and Special Education.

She spent the last two years teaching special education in the western suburbs of Melbourne.

Ms Guest said it had been “lovely” to meet the students, teachers and parents in Terang.

“Being new to the area, everyone has been so welcoming, helpful and accommodating,” she said.

Ms Guest will be teaching Grades 1 and 2.

Ms Couch finished her four year degree in Geelong last year before accepting her first teaching opportunity with Terang College teaching Grades 3 and 4.

“I am looking forward to a busy but great year ahead with the college,” she said.

“The staff, students and parents at Terang College have been very welcoming for my first year as a graduate teacher.”

Ms Marquand graduated from Federation University in Ballarat last year before taking the opportunity to join Terang College to teach Grade 2.

“I wanted to teach in a rural community, to get to know everyone better in a smaller class,” she said.

Mr Priebbenow completed university in Ballarat, and moved to his partner’s home town of Warrnambool following the birth of their first child.

He said he is looking forward to teaching physical education.

“I have an interest in small, country schools,” Mr Priebbenow said.

“I’m enjoying the PE position and enjoying working in the community.

“Everyone is very friendly.”

Mr McGuire has taken a role as a maths and science teacher at the Terang College senior campus.

He developed his interest in science while working on the Great Barrier Reef at Lady Elliot Island researching turtles and manta rays.

Mr McGuire gained his teaching degree at Deakin University in Waurn Ponds before joining Terang College for his first teaching opportunity.

“Terang College has great kids,” he said.

“I have a lot to learn to keep up and get things right, but I’m enjoying getting to know the community and staff.”