Terang Fitness bounces back quickly

TERANG Fitness manager Kelly Mullen could not be more thankful of the local community’s support following the successful re-opening of the gym last month.

The town’s gym was shutdown on March 23 due to COVID-19 and remained closed until June 23, a period which presented a number of problems for Ms Mullen and staff and local residents.

The first was trying to maintain the fitness centre’s record membership number of 317 while the gym was closed and the second was trying to help locals remain physically active.

Within days of closing, the centre’s membership numbers dropped to 240 before staff launched a virtual membership, which ultimately set the fitness centre on the path to return.

As part of the virtual membership gym users and the wider community could access a variety of classes from the comforts of their own homes.

Ms Mullen said she expected membership numbers to take “six to 12 months to get back”, but was “thrilled” to see a quick turnaround shortly after re-opening.

“We managed to creep back up to 250 about a week after we closed and we were back to 306 about a fortnight after reopening,” she said.

“I’m really pleased with that because I thought it was going to take a long time to get back up.

“We’re very happy with how it’s (the shutdown) gone and how everyone has come back.”

Ms Mullen said the virtual membership was “well received” by the community.

“We got a lot of good feedback,” she said.

