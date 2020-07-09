About WD News Advertise with us Contact us
Saturday, 11 July 2020
About WD News Advertise with us Contact us
Terang Express

Back in action: Terang Fitness manager Kelly Mullen has been happy to see the return of users including Daryl Wilson (left) and Ray Worland to the town’s gym.

Leg day: Terang’s Gus Bourke completes a lunge during a recent gym session at Terang Fitness.

News
Terang Fitness bounces back quickly

Staff Writers

TERANG Fitness manager Kelly Mullen could not be more thankful of the local community’s support following the successful re-opening of the gym last month. 

The town’s gym was shutdown on March 23 due to COVID-19 and remained closed until June 23, a period which presented a number of problems for Ms Mullen and staff and local residents.

The first was trying to maintain the fitness centre’s record membership number of 317 while the gym was closed and the second was trying to help locals remain physically active.

Within days of closing, the centre’s membership numbers dropped to 240 before staff launched a virtual membership, which ultimately set the fitness centre on the path to return.

As part of the virtual membership gym users and the wider community could access a variety of classes from the comforts of their own homes.

Ms Mullen said she expected membership numbers to take “six to 12 months to get back”, but was “thrilled” to see a quick turnaround shortly after re-opening.

 “We managed to creep back up to 250 about a week after we closed and we were back to 306 about a fortnight after reopening,” she said.

“I’m really pleased with that because I thought it was going to take a long time to get back up.

“We’re very happy with how it’s (the shutdown) gone and how everyone has come back.”

Ms Mullen said the virtual membership was “well received” by the community.

“We got a lot of good feedback,” she said.

TO READ THE FULL STORY AND MORE:

Latest stories
News

St Thomas’ Primary School out of uniform for a cause

ST Thomas’ Primary School celebrated the end of term two with an out of uniform day last week.

Staff Writers
02 Jul 2020
News

Students eagerly awaiting race car competitions

MEMBERS of the Terang Terrors race crew returned to school buzzing with excitement recently.

Staff Writers
25 Jun 2020
News

Monica Heffernan becomes first female president of Noorat Show

THE Noorat Show is set for a historic first this year, with the naming of their first ever female president.

Staff Writers
18 Jun 2020
News

Residents rejoice as Josie Black Community Health Centre re-opens

PLANNED activity groups at Terang’s Josie Black Community Health Centre restarted for the first time since mid-March this week.

Staff Writers
11 Jun 2020