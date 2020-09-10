About WD News Advertise with us Contact us
Monday, 14 September 2020
About WD News Advertise with us Contact us
Terang Express

Donation: Terang College teacher Narelle Holliday (left) and Terang Progress Association president Ben Dennis present Terang Mortlake Health Service chief executive officer Julia Ogdin with a $1000 cheque donated to the health service as part of the recent mask making campaign in Terang.

Funds received: Terang Mortlake Health Service chief executive officer Julia Ogdin (middle) accepted a cheque from the proceeds of Terang’s mask making campaign from Terang Progress Association president Ben Dennis and Terang College teacher Narelle Holliday.

News
Terang Mortlake Health Service hospital receives donation

Staff Writers

THE first donation of the proceeds from the sale of $5 masks made by local community members has been presented.

Terang Progress Association president Ben Dennis and Terang College teacher Narelle Holliday presented Terang Mortlake Health Service (TMHS) chief executive officer Julia Ogdin with a $1000 cheque on Tuesday.

It is the first donation presented from the sale of masks, made by Dorothy Whiting, Elizabeth Clarke, Louise Coverdale, Tracey Bodey and Terang College students under the guidance of Narelle Holliday, which are on sale at Reicha’s Drapery. 

Mr Dennis said it was fantastic to see the community supporting each during challenging times.

He  said more than 500 masks have been sold so far and were still selling, with TMHS the first local organisation to receive part of the proceeds of the purchases.

The Terang Lake Project and the 2021 Colour Terang Festival are also set to be beneficiaries of the sales.

“When I first heard about it I thought it was a great way to get the community to support each other,” Mr Dennis said.

“I didn’t think it would get this far, we always get around each other as evidenced by the bushfires so it’s not a surprise and its awesome to see.

“This is just another example of the community spirit (in Terang) coming together.”

Ms Ogdin thanked the mask makers, the local community and the Terang Progress Association for the donation.

She said the hospital would put the funds towards the purchase of new equipment in the near future which will be of “ultimate benefit for our patients and residents”.

“We’re overwhelmed by the generosity of the community, particularly Dorothy and the Terang College students,” Ms Ogdin said.

“During this time it’s been evident the community has really pulled together which has been epitomised with this donation to Terang Mortlake Health Service.”

Terang College textiles teacher Narelle Holliday said the students made 130 masks in three days and received an insight into how a production line works.

“It was a good opportunity to teach the students about how a production line works and how everyone on the production line is vital,” she said. 

TO READ THE FULL STORY AND MORE:

Latest stories
News

Garvoc’s Isaac Hose wins employee award

THE Great South West Dairy Awards continued last week, with Garvoc farmer Isaac Hose receiving the employee award.

Staff Writers
03 Sep 2020
News

Spoonville makes High Street avenue home

A NEW community is starting to populate in Terang, with a Spoonville village making itself home within the High Street avenue.

Staff Writers
27 Aug 2020
News

75th Anniversary end of World War II and Vietnam Veterans’ Day

LOCAL residents paid their respects on Saturday and Tuesday as Australia commemorated the 75th anniversary of World War II as well Vietnam Veteran’s Day.

Staff Writers
20 Aug 2020
News

Noorat walkers to enjoy Avenue footpath extension

WALKERS in Noorat will be able to walk the town’s Avenue footpath a little further following an extension of the trail.

Staff Writers
13 Aug 2020