Terang Mortlake Health Service hospital receives donation

THE first donation of the proceeds from the sale of $5 masks made by local community members has been presented.

Terang Progress Association president Ben Dennis and Terang College teacher Narelle Holliday presented Terang Mortlake Health Service (TMHS) chief executive officer Julia Ogdin with a $1000 cheque on Tuesday.

It is the first donation presented from the sale of masks, made by Dorothy Whiting, Elizabeth Clarke, Louise Coverdale, Tracey Bodey and Terang College students under the guidance of Narelle Holliday, which are on sale at Reicha’s Drapery.

Mr Dennis said it was fantastic to see the community supporting each during challenging times.

He said more than 500 masks have been sold so far and were still selling, with TMHS the first local organisation to receive part of the proceeds of the purchases.

The Terang Lake Project and the 2021 Colour Terang Festival are also set to be beneficiaries of the sales.

“When I first heard about it I thought it was a great way to get the community to support each other,” Mr Dennis said.

“I didn’t think it would get this far, we always get around each other as evidenced by the bushfires so it’s not a surprise and its awesome to see.

“This is just another example of the community spirit (in Terang) coming together.”

Ms Ogdin thanked the mask makers, the local community and the Terang Progress Association for the donation.

She said the hospital would put the funds towards the purchase of new equipment in the near future which will be of “ultimate benefit for our patients and residents”.

“We’re overwhelmed by the generosity of the community, particularly Dorothy and the Terang College students,” Ms Ogdin said.

“During this time it’s been evident the community has really pulled together which has been epitomised with this donation to Terang Mortlake Health Service.”

Terang College textiles teacher Narelle Holliday said the students made 130 masks in three days and received an insight into how a production line works.

“It was a good opportunity to teach the students about how a production line works and how everyone on the production line is vital,” she said.

