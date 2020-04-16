Terang Mortlake Health Service introduces COVID-19 measures

TERANG Mortlake Health Service (TMHS) has taken a proactive approach to be prepared to fight the COVID-19 pandemic.

The health service has changed a number of aspects of its operation in response to the global crisis to ensure its staff and the public remain safe.

Some of the changes have included the separation of the hospital’s Acute Ward from the Mount View Nursing Home and restricted movement of people between wards, with staff working in only department per day.

Hospital traffic has also been reduced, with minor procedures now attended to at the local medical clinics, Terang Medical Clinic and Civic Medical Terang.

