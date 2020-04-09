Terang residents join in growing bear hunt craze

TEDDY bears, drawings, stuffed animals and characters are starting to fill the front windows of houses around Terang as residents take part in the We’re Going on A Bear Hunt neighbourhood walk.

Michael Rosen and Helen Oxenbury’s popular children’s book has become the theme behind a popular and far-reaching global game, which sees households place a teddy bear in their front windows for children to spot around town.

Katrina Eldridge and her daughter Sharni Rieniets are among the locals residents taking part in the bear hunt.

They have both enjoyed seeing families stop to check out their front window, while they get a thrill of walking around the town participating in the hunt themselves.

“I think it’s a really beautiful thing for everyone stuck at home,” Ms Eldridge said.

“For all the families getting out for walks, it gives the kids something to look forward too.

“It’s raised everyone’s spirits.”

