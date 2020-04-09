About WD News Advertise with us Contact us
Tuesday, 14 April 2020
Terang Express

Lockdown fun: Terang residents including Sharni Rieniets (pictured) are placing teddy bears in their front windows as part of the ‘We’re Going On A Bear Hunt’ game sweeping the world.

Initiative: Sharni Rieniets with the kindness wooden teddy bears she has made that will hang around the Terang Lions Club walking track.

News
Terang residents join in growing bear hunt craze

Staff Writers

TEDDY bears, drawings, stuffed animals and characters are starting to fill the front windows of houses around Terang as residents take part in the We’re Going on A Bear Hunt neighbourhood walk.

Michael Rosen and Helen Oxenbury’s popular children’s book has become the theme behind a popular and far-reaching global game, which sees households place a teddy bear in their front windows for children to spot around town.

Katrina Eldridge and her daughter Sharni Rieniets are among the locals residents taking part in the bear hunt.

They have both enjoyed seeing families stop to check out their front window, while they get a thrill of walking around the town participating in the hunt themselves.

“I think it’s a really beautiful thing for everyone stuck at home,” Ms Eldridge said.

“For all the families getting out for walks, it gives the kids something to look forward too.

“It’s raised everyone’s spirits.”

