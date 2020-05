BIG smiles and happy faces greeted the return to the classroom for some local school children on Tuesday.

Noorat, St Thomas’ and St Colman’s primary schools welcomed back students in Prep, Year One and Year Two for the first time in term two.

Terang College and Mortlake P-12 College also welcomed back students in the same year levels, as well as their Year 11 and 12 students.

