Tram project teamwork on track

THE Terang Returned and Services League (RSL) tram restoration project team has begun to realise plans for the installation’s exterior, with a new shelter now in place.

After arriving at the Terang RSL hall in June, RSL members and volunteers have been busy getting the old W871 tram ready for use as an interactive museum, with plans now under way to refurbish the exterior.

RSL president Steve Bloxham said the team – consisting of Les Morgan, Terry Fidge, Don Bowden, Gary McKenzie, Roger Primmer, Leo Sergeant and John Fletcher – hoped the installation would be completed in about two years.

“There’s a lot of work to be done,” he said.

Mr Bloxham thanked Gary Cole, Mark Smith and the Terang Co-op for their help in recently erecting the new shelter for the tram.

Other planned works include refurbishing the tram’s exterior, painting the tram and installing new lighting around the tram.

With about $38,000 already received in support for the project, Mr Bloxham said further grants and support from the community would help complete the project.

“The biggest thing is the support of the community,” he said.

“The community has got behind it.

“It would be nice if the council donated a scissor lift to make it easier for the disabled to access the tram.”

Mr Bloxham said local veterans or other community groups are welcome to visit the tram installation, which replicates a World War II recruiting centre.

“It’s a continuing project,” he said.

“It’s basically been revived...it’s unique to the Western District.”

The Terang RSL hall will also soon receive a facelift, with the replacement of the hall’s roof scheduled for next week, after receiving an $18,000 grant via the State Government’s Veterans Minor Capital Works Grant Program.

For more information on how to contribute to the project, contact Steve Bloxham via stevebloxham759@gmail.com or 0436 411 499.