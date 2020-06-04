Unique start for Noorat’s new acting principal

LAST week not only marked the return to school for Noorat Primary School students but also the first time they met their new acting principal.

Ilona Watkins took over the acting principal role at the start of term two, replacing Rachael Buck who has taken maternity leave.

However, due to COVID-19 restrictions placed on schools from the end of term one until last week, Ms Watkins had not physically been on site with her new students until last Tuesday.

She was “thrilled” to welcome back the school’s Foundation to Year 3 class.

“It’s obviously been unique because we haven’t had children on site but it’s been nice to get to know families and the children in a different way,” Ms Watkins said.

“There’s been plenty of phone calls and WebEx meetings with the kids but we’ve been contacting the parents as well to make sure they are travelling okay.

“It’s been really nice to get to know the kids in a different way and because they’re on their own you get the chance to speak to them on the phone one-on-one which you don’t ever get that opportunity fully in class without disruptions.”

