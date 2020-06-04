About WD News Advertise with us Contact us
Friday, 5 June 2020
Terang Express

Delayed welcome: The return of school last week also signalled the first meeting of students and new Noorat Primary School acting principal Ilona Watkins.

New challenge: Ilona Watkins has taken on the role of acting principal of Noorat Primary School.

News
Unique start for Noorat’s new acting principal

Staff Writers

LAST week not only marked the return to school for Noorat Primary School students but also the first time they met their new acting principal.

Ilona Watkins took over the acting principal role at the start of term two, replacing Rachael Buck who has taken maternity leave.

However, due to COVID-19 restrictions placed on schools from the end of term one until last week, Ms Watkins had not physically been on site with her new students until last Tuesday.

She was “thrilled” to welcome back the school’s Foundation to Year 3 class.

“It’s obviously been unique because we haven’t had children on site but it’s been nice to get to know families and the children in a different way,” Ms Watkins said.

“There’s been plenty of phone calls and WebEx meetings with the kids but we’ve been contacting the parents as well to make sure they are travelling okay.

“It’s been really nice to get to know the kids in a different way and because they’re on their own you get the chance to speak to them on the phone one-on-one which you don’t ever get that opportunity fully in class without disruptions.”

