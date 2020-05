DARREN Cole’s confidence in his trotter Allwatfunjingles was rewarded last Friday night when the four year-old broke its maiden at Terang.

The son of Great Success stormed home in the final stages to win the Scanlon’s Dairy Centre Trot by a neck from Indefensible.

Cole was pleased with the result, adding Allwatfunjingles has shown ability from an early age.

“He’s got ability, but he doesn’t quite show it in his trotting action,” he said.

TO READ THE FULL STORY AND MORE: