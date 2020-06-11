Barry Stonehouse claims June Monthly Medal

THE winter chill failed to stop golfers at Terang on Saturday, with 41 players lining up to contest the June Monthly Medal sponsored by Gary Marr.

Barry Stonehouse (15) ended the day with the coveted monthly prize following a strong score of 37 points.

It was his first victory in the Monthly Medal since returning to golf after hip surgery and his effort was enough to win the B grade section ahead of Tyler Beasley (14) on 36 points.

East Framlingham member Lachie Kenna (8) produced the round of the day to win the A grade section on 38 points.

He finished two clear of George Beasley (4), who recorded 36 points.

In C grade, Bruce McLennan (34) carded a 31 point round to narrowly defeat Ross Thomson (29) on 30 points.

And in the ladies’ section, Jenny Meade’s recent strong form saw her win with a score of 31 points after finishing runner-up a week earlier.

