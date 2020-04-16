Big names bound for Terang Cup

2019 Terang Cup winner Pelenomena is among 54 horses nominated for this year’s race which is set to be held this Sunday.

THIS Sunday’s Sungold Milk Terang Cup is expected to have a quality field according to Terang and District Racing Club president Wayne Johnstone.

The club’s feature race meeting has attracted “really strong nominations” once again, with 444 entries received for the eight race card.

The feature event, the $63,000 Sungold Milk Terang Cup over 2150 metres has attracted a star-studded field of 51 horses, headlined by group one victor Sopressa (Ciaron Maher and David Eustace) and Bendigo Cup winner Top of the Range (Michael Moroney).

Also among the field is perennial group runner Mahamedeis (Nick Ryan), star jumper Killarney Kid (Patrick Payne), import Lord Belvedere (Maher and Eustace) and Adelaide Cup runner-up Good Idea (Phillip Stokes).

Previous winners Pelonmena (2019) and Gold Medals (2017) are also among the nominations for Mitch Freedman and Symon Wilde.

Leading trainers Maher and Eustace have the most horses nominated for the event with six, while Wilde, Matt Cumani, Payne, Dane Smith and Henry Dwyer have two apiece.

TO READ THE FULL STORY AND MORE: