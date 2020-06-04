Bloods’ nominees for HFNL campaign revealed

A PREMIERSHIP coach and captain, two AFL footballers, a netball league best and fairest and club life members headline Terang Mortlake’s nominees for the Hampden Football Netball League’s (HFNL) football and netball teams of the 21st century.

The final selection process of the teams is now underway with the HFNL formulating two selection panels to choose each side, with the public also able to select their own teams.

One hundred footballers and 50 netballers have been selected to make the final squads.

Among the Terang Mortlake representatives are premiership players Matthew Irving, Pat Heffernan, Matthew Schrama, Nick Couch, Stephen Staunton, Xavier Moloney and Damian O’Connor, past and present AFL footballers Chris Heffernan and Lewis Taylor and inaugural Terang Mortlake coach David Ryan.

The netballers are represented by life members Jess O’Connor, Megan Titmus and Siobhan Sefton former coach Aimee Moloney and Jo Couch.

The final football team will be selected by Hampden’s interleague coaching panel of the last three years which includes Jonathon Brown, Leigh McCluskey, Adam Dowie and Aaron Sinnott.

