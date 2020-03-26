About WD News Advertise with us Contact us
Tuesday, 31 March 2020
Terang Express
Dalvui hosts March event

Staff Writers

Gammalite Cup winner Major Assassin with victorious driver Kerryn Manning and successful trainer Grant Campbell. 

TERANG Harness Racing Club hosted its first meeting since the COVID-19 pandemic reached Australian shores.

As a result, spectators were locked out of last Wednesday’s event, with only those deemed necessary to the on-track racing permitted entry at Dalvui Raceway.

Harness Racing Victoria (HRV) announced last Monday that only licenced participants with a horse engaged and essential staff would be allowed at its venues around the state.

HRV also moved to limit the number of staff working in its offices, with industry operations to continue via staff working remotely.

