Saturday, 21 March 2020
Terang Express

Street Stock feature winner Steven Watts and Jayden Blomeley race in close quarters last Sunday at Laang. Photo courtesy Aidan Freeman Photography

Sport
Day racing returns to Laang Speedway

Staff Writers

LAANG Speedway hosted its latest race meeting last Sunday with a predominantly tin-top dominated day of action.

Warrnambool driver Steven Watts took home the day’s main event the Street Stock 50 Lap Switch.

Drivers contested the opening 25 laps of the feature race anti-clockwise before completing the final half of the distance in a clockwise direction.

Watts raced to victory ahead of Jayden Blomeley in second, while Chris Hay crossed the line third.

Standard Saloons contested a round of their Super Series which saw Coby McCabe claim the win ahead of Tristian Hunt with Rhys Sanders rounding out the podium.

The Junior Sedans top stars event saw Ben Micallef pick up the win ahead of his brother Darcy, while Bailey Rumler was third and in the new stars it was Shaykira Blake winning ahead of Levi Blake and Tristan Jarred.

Former local James MacDonald won the GP Midgets Masters Series round.

James MacDonald was dominant in the GP Midgets. Photo courtesy Aidan Freeman Photography

