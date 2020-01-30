About WD News Advertise with us Contact us
Friday, 31 January 2020
About WD News Advertise with us Contact us
Terang Express

Lilydale’s Tyler Maggs will start as one of the favourites in junior competition this weekend. Photo courtesy Geoff Rounds

Sport
Dirt kart titles destined for Laang

Staff Writers

LAANG Speedway will be the home for state title racing this weekend.

The Melbourne Speedway Kart Association is set to host its 2020 Victorian Title meeting at the venue on Saturday with nine classes in action totalling over 80 entries.

Drivers from all across the nation are set to converge and do battle for the state’s top honour across five open, one ladies and three junior divisions.

There will be both current Australian champions and reigning state title holders among the field.

Engines will roar into life from 11.30am and spectator entry is free.

Latest stories
Sport

Steamrollers end decade long drought against Cats

A BLAZING century from Jacob Fishwick snapped Noorat’s 10 year long losing streak to Mortlake last Saturday.

Staff Writers
23 Jan 2020
Sport

Mortlake Cats prevail in T20 decider

MORTLAKE reaffirmed its powerhouse status with another grand final victory on Sunday.

Staff Writers
16 Jan 2020
Sport

Terang hosts New Year’s Day races

TERANG and District Racing Club welcomed the first day of 2020 with their third meeting of the horse racing season.

Staff Writers
09 Jan 2020
Sport

Mix of winners at Dalvui Christmas meet

TERANG Harness Racing Club hosted its annual Christmas meeting at Dalvui Raceway last Sunday.

Staff Writers
19 Dec 2019