Dirt kart titles destined for Laang

LAANG Speedway will be the home for state title racing this weekend.

The Melbourne Speedway Kart Association is set to host its 2020 Victorian Title meeting at the venue on Saturday with nine classes in action totalling over 80 entries.

Drivers from all across the nation are set to converge and do battle for the state’s top honour across five open, one ladies and three junior divisions.

There will be both current Australian champions and reigning state title holders among the field.

Engines will roar into life from 11.30am and spectator entry is free.