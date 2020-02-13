Field set for Pacing Cup

FOUR Country Cup winners headline Saturday night’s Terang Co-Op Pacing Cup meet at Dalvui Raceway.

The Terang Harness Racing Club’s annual feature meeting has attracted 86 horses including emergencies for a nine race card.

The main event of the evening, the $50,000 group two Terang Co-Op Pacing Cup over 2680 metres has a field of nine horses, while the $25,000 group three South West Conveyancing Terang Trotters Cup has 10.

President Evan Savage said the club was thrilled with the quality of the field in the pacing cup despite a group one race being staged the night before.

“It’s not a big sized field but it’s going to be a quality pacing cup,” he said.

“You have a South Australian Cup winner in Pat Stanley that won last week, you have a Bendigo Cup winner in Code Bailey, you have the Ballarat Cup winner in A G’s White Socks and you have the Wedderburn Cup winner in Little Peanut in there.

“We’ve got four Country Cup winners so we’re really happy with the quality of the field.

“But we were a little bit disappointed as a club that there is a group one meeting, the Knight Pistol, that’s been put on at Melton the night before. That’s probably drawn a few of the quality horses away.”

Other runners for the event include the locally trained Nancys Boy, IDealSomeMagic, Stroke of Luck, War Dan and RackEmUp TigerPie.

In the Trotters Cup, a prize money boost of $5000 this year has attracted plenty of horses that have won Country Cups throughout their careers.

They include Belts (Boort), Kyvalley Finn (St Arnaud), Jerichos Trumpet (Wedderburn), Regal Pepperell (Hamilton and Wedderburn), My SpyPocket (St Arnaud), Magicool (Yarra Valley).

Past winner of the Terang Trotters Cup, the locally-trained Super Zeck will also run in the event.

“The club is really pleased to get the Trotters Cup up in prize money because more trotters are around now,” Savage said.

“We’re starting to get the prize money up for the trotters which is good for them.”

Savage said another race to look out for on the program would be the Morsbearings Dalvui Dominator over 1680 metres.

“The Dalvui Dominator is going to be a magic race and they should run a quick time because there are some quality horses in that,” he said.

“Overall we’ve got a few good races for the night and we were very pleased with the nominations and the horses that have entered.”

The remaining races include a mixture of trotting and pace events, with the first race of the evening set for 6.08pm and the last to start at 10.05pm.