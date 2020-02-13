About WD News Advertise with us Contact us
Friday, 14 February 2020
About WD News Advertise with us Contact us
Terang Express

Local reinsman Tim McLean will take the drive on father Jeff’s Terang Co-Op Pacing Cup hope Nancys Boy, who has won its last two starts at Dalvui Raceway.

Sport
Field set for Pacing Cup

Staff Writers

FOUR Country Cup winners headline Saturday night’s Terang Co-Op Pacing Cup meet at Dalvui Raceway.

The Terang Harness Racing Club’s annual feature meeting has attracted 86 horses including emergencies for a nine race card.

The main event of the evening, the $50,000 group two Terang Co-Op Pacing Cup over 2680 metres has a field of nine horses, while the $25,000 group three South West Conveyancing Terang Trotters Cup has 10.

President Evan Savage said the club was thrilled with the quality of the field in the pacing cup despite a group one race being staged the night before.

“It’s not a big sized field but it’s going to be a quality pacing cup,” he said.

“You have a South Australian Cup winner in Pat Stanley that won last week, you have a Bendigo Cup winner in Code Bailey, you have the Ballarat Cup winner in A G’s White Socks and you have the Wedderburn Cup winner in Little Peanut in there.

“We’ve got four Country Cup winners so we’re really happy with the quality of the field.

“But we were a little bit disappointed as a club that there is a group one meeting, the Knight Pistol, that’s been put on at Melton the night before. That’s probably drawn a few of the quality horses away.”

Other runners for the event include the locally trained Nancys Boy, IDealSomeMagic, Stroke of Luck, War Dan and RackEmUp TigerPie.

In the Trotters Cup, a prize money boost of $5000 this year has attracted plenty of horses that have won Country Cups throughout their careers.

They include Belts (Boort), Kyvalley Finn (St Arnaud), Jerichos Trumpet (Wedderburn), Regal Pepperell (Hamilton and Wedderburn), My SpyPocket (St Arnaud), Magicool (Yarra Valley).

Past winner of the Terang Trotters Cup, the locally-trained Super Zeck will also run in the event.

“The club is really pleased to get the Trotters Cup up in prize money because more trotters are around now,” Savage said.

“We’re starting to get the prize money up for the trotters which is good for them.”

Savage said another race to look out for on the program would be the Morsbearings Dalvui Dominator over 1680 metres.

“The Dalvui Dominator is going to be a magic race and they should run a quick time because there are some quality horses in that,” he said.

“Overall we’ve got a few good races for the night and we were very pleased with the nominations and the horses that have entered.”

The remaining races include a mixture of trotting and pace events, with the first race of the evening set for 6.08pm and the last to start at 10.05pm.

Latest stories
Sport

Terang Tornadoes contest Portland tournament

TERANG was represented by nine junior squad teams during last weekend’s South West Classic hosted by the Portland Basketball Association.

Staff Writers
06 Feb 2020
Sport

Dirt kart titles destined for Laang

LAANG Speedway will be the home for state title racing this weekend.

Staff Writers
30 Jan 2020
Sport

Steamrollers end decade long drought against Cats

A BLAZING century from Jacob Fishwick snapped Noorat’s 10 year long losing streak to Mortlake last Saturday.

Staff Writers
23 Jan 2020
Sport

Mortlake Cats prevail in T20 decider

MORTLAKE reaffirmed its powerhouse status with another grand final victory on Sunday.

Staff Writers
16 Jan 2020