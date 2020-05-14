Golfers end long hiatus from the green

LOCAL golfers returned to the fairways yesterday following the relaxation of Victorian premier Daniel Andrews’ lockdowns on the state.

Andrews relaxed the state’s restriction of gatherings from only households to maximum gathering of 10 people for outdoor exercise, allowing golf to return.

Terang Golf Club was among the courses open for play yesterday albeit with a number of changes in place.

Match captain Liam Venn said the golfers had been eager to hit the greens again following a frustrating two month period.

“I think many past and present golfers that haven’t played in a while will be dusting off their clubs to get out there because there is nothing else you can do,” he said.

