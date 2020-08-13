Grace Lee to lead new Pomborneit side

POMBORNEIT has turned to one of the region’s most experienced women’s cricketers to coach its two female sides this season.

Terang’s Grace Lee has been unveiled as the Bulls female head coach as the senior women’s side embarks on its inaugural season and the junior girls’ team prepares for its second year.

Lee said she was excited to lead the Bulls in season 2020/21 and was eager to play a key role in building women’s cricket in the south west.

“When you think about girls’ cricket in the region it’s still developing. I’ve been fortunate to be involved in developing cricket at the Western Waves so it’s nice to also be a part of that at a local level,” she said.

“I think the experience I’ve gained through working with the Waves will hopefully help in building girls and women’s cricket in the area so that in five to 10 years time we’ll hopefully have a girls or women’s league as we do with the boys and men already.”

Lee’s association with cricket is extensive, with the school teacher combining playing with coaching and administration duties.

She is a member of Essendon Maribyrnong Park’s Premier Cricket team, held the Western Waves’ female development officer role and has coached the Western Waves’ Under 14 female side for the last six years.

Lee has also coached other representative sides, led Boorcan’s Under 14 boys’ side last year and coached a team from Ballarat’s Loretto College.

Given her experience at various levels, Lee said she was excited to be at the forefront of the development of Pomborneit’s newest side.

“One thing I’m really looking forward to is shaping the team and the competition based on past experience and what has and hasn’t worked elsewhere,” she said.

“We’re really fortunate that the girls we already have (in the team) are trailblazers in the area which is going to be really promising for the young girls as well.”

Lee plans to use the first season to let her playing group find its feet while imparting plenty of her wisdom and knowledge upon them.

She wants to create a culture which focuses on teaching the players key skills, fun and enjoyment, with her end goal to have each member build long careers in the sport.

