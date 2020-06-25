About WD News Advertise with us Contact us
Horsnell, Kruezer notch up special win

Staff Writers

Matt Horsnell was thrilled to drive Keayang Kreuzer to its maiden victory at Terang last Thursday. 

KEAYANG Kreuzer’s maiden victory last Thursday was a special moment for driver Matt Horsnell.

The 24 year-old drove the three year-old gelding to victory in the Decron Horse Care Maiden Pace for three year-olds at Terang for Ecklin trainer Marg Lee in its ninth career start.

It was the breakthrough Lee’s stable had been looking for after the pacer endured a luckless but consistent run of placings and top five finishes since debuting at Terang on April 7.

Horsnell, who has ridden the son of Somebeachsomewhere in each of its nine starts, said it was great to be a part of Keayang Kreuzer’s first victory.

“It was nice of Marg and the boys to allow me to drive him, he’s pretty laidback and is a real cool character,” he said

“He’s been knocking on the door for about a month now and he was able to get out of his gate well and get to the front and make his own luck.

“It was good to finally get through with him and get him his VicBred bonus and get the first one out of the way.”

With a form line of one win, two seconds and three thirds, Horsnell said the improvement of Keayang Kreuzer had been noticeable during the infancy of the gelding’s career.

But he is hopeful the pacer will be better in its future campaigns after being gelded and sent to the paddock for a spell.

Keayang Kreuzer, under the guidance of driver Matt Horsnell, recorded its maiden victory for Marg Lee at Terang last Thursday. The win also ended a string of placings and top five finishes for the young pacer. Picture supplied by Claire Weston Photography

