Josh Brown takes out Terang golf title

FRESHLY crowned Terang Golf Club champion Josh Brown admitted his nerves nearly got the better of him during last Saturday’s final round.

The 16 year-old survived a sudden death play-off to win his first club championship at Terang after posting a final round 82.

He defeated eight-time club champion Phil Beasley in the play-off, bringing an end to Beasley’s run of three successive victories in the process.

Brown said he was rapt to walk away with the title but did not expect to beat a player of Beasley’s calibre.

“I didn’t think I was going to get that lucky playing against a great golfer like Phil,” he said.

“He’s an unreal golfer and a great bloke and is very hard to play against and I thought he would have had me but I got lucky.”

Brown said the play-off was very nerve-racking, which showed on his opening drive.

He found trouble off the tee, but was able to recover perfectly after he adopted a calm mindset, which eventually settled his nerves.

“I just concentrated on my game instead of Phil’s and made sure I didn’t get mad if I hit a bad shot,” he said.

“I was very nervous on the first hole (of the play-off) but my second shot got me out of trouble.

“It just missed (going into) the bunker and got on the green and then I was able to sink the putt and Phil missed his.

“I was overwhelmed when that happened, I didn’t think I was going to win in the end.”

Brown’s win is another feather in his cap, with the Terang College student adding the Terang championship to the three he won at East Framlingham.

In B grade, Stephen Arundell claimed back-to-back titles with an 11 shot victory from Anthony Mills.

Arundell finished with a final round 87 with his blistering second round of 74 one of the better scores of the four rounds.

And in C grade, Caleb Kavanagh and Phil Conheady will face off in a play-off this weekend after the pair were deadlocked at the end of the round.

Kavanagh entered the final round with a one shot lead and posted 102 off the stick, with Conheady able to chase down his lead as he recorded 101.

The pair finished four shots clear of Ged Justin.

Stroke results from Saturday, March 7:

A grade: winner George Beasley (4) 72 (monthly medal), runner-up Fred Beasley (8) 72.

B grade: winner Mark Clissold (15) 71 on a countback from runner-up Anthony Mills (13) 71.

C grade: winner Gerard Justin (20) 73, runner-up Barry Philp (34) 78.

Ladies: winner Sharee Scanlon (14) 69, runner-up Vicki Philp (22) 76.

Balls down the line: Mark Coxall (14) 73, Riley Scanlon (7) 74, Jason King (5) 74, Daniel Kenna (4) 75, Michelle Beasley (17) 78.

Nearest the pins: 3rd Sharee Scanlon, 6th Tim Keane, 8th Geoff Nuske, 11th Lynette Coxon.

Longest putt on 18th: Stephen Arundell.

Putting competition: George Beasley 24 putts.

Middies 12 hole stableford results: winner Maureen Bond 25 points, runner-up Dan Morrison 23.

Nearest the pins: 6th Dan Morrison, 9th from off the green Gary Marr.