Juniors to play on following weekend postponements

HAMPDEN Football Netball League junior competitions will continue this weekend despite a number of round one games being cancelled on Saturday.

Both football and netball matches between Cobden and Terang Mortlake, and Camperdown and South Warrnambool were postponed after it was confirmed a COVID-19 case at Colac’s Trinity College had possible close contacts with some of those clubs.

The postponement saw Terang Mortlake’s under 16 and 18.5 footballers and 17, 16 and 15 and under netballers miss out on games, while the rest of the league played out the remainder of the round.

The Bloods’ under 14 and 12 football teams and 12 and 13 and under netball sides got their games in before the decision to cancel the rest of the fixture was made.

The league then met on Monday night to determine whether the season would continue beyond round one.

A league statement confirmed the executive and clubs would press on with the competition but announced a new fixture would be in place for round two.

The round two fixture includes games between Hawks and Warrnambool, Port Fairy and Portland, South Warrnambool and Koroit, Camperdown and Cobden, Warrnambool and Terang Mortlake and North Warrnambool and Hamilton Kangaroos.

“Following consultation with all member clubs, the HFNL executive is confident in its decision to continue the season with these amendments,” the statement read.

“The HFNL will continue to monitor relevant health advice from the various government and stakeholder bodies including, but not limited to the Department of Health and Human Services, AFL Victoria and Netball Victoria.

“The health and safety of all players, coaches, officials and members of the community will always take priority in the decision making of the HFNL and we will take swift action should the relevant health advice change.”

Despite the setback, the executive thanked the wider football netball community for its efforts in ensuring round one went ahead as safely as possible.

